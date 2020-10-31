Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 31 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals thrashed Kings XI Punjab on Friday to keep their playoffs alive and batsman Robin Uthappa feels that the side has found the right combination.

Chasing a colossal target of 186, Ben Stokes provided the flying start for the Royals. Stokes smashed 50 off 26 balls studded with three sixes and six fours. It was an all-round performance by the Royals' batsman as they sealed a comfortable win.

"Much needed win, we've been peaking at the right time. We have found the right combination as well. It was still holding just a touch. It's been inconsistent," Uthappa told host broadcaster Star Sports after the match.

"Team motto is that we can win from anywhere in any situation. From one perspective if you see we got nothing to lose, so just go for it," he added.

The Royals are now at fifth in the points table and will next lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday.

"At the same time we got to be cognizant about taking just one game at a time. Just don't worry about having a perfect game, give your best and you should be on the right side most times," said Uthappa. (ANI)

