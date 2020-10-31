Sunrisers Hyderabad’s fate in the Indian Premier League may well boil down to their net run rate but for that they need to win their remaining two games starting with the Royal Challengers Bangalore. David Warner’s team have managed 10 points from 12 games which is poor considering their past seasons. Against Bangalore, they meet a side that has lost its previous two games and is not known for performing under duress. RCB need to win one of their remaining two games to make it to the top four and the importance of this clash for either of the two sides cannot be stated in words. Ahead of the RCB vs SRH IPL 2020 game, we take a look at the players to watch out for in the clash. RCB vs SRH Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 52.

RCB vs SRH Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: David Warner

Like the past two season of the Indian Premier League, David Warner with 436 runs in 12 games is up there as one of the leading run scorers yet again in the league. SRH depend a lot on him for good starts considering their issues in the middle order and against RCB, their strategy will not change much.

RCB vs SRH Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Wriddhiman Saha

The Bengal keeper batsman was anonymous figure this season until a breath taking 45 ball 87 soared his stocks. Against Bangalore, Wriddhiman Saha will be eager to prove his detractors his show against Delhi was not a one off affair.

Virat Kohli – The RCB skipper has not been at his usual self this season yet but with 424 runs under his belt, he remains a threat for any opposition. SRH have some quality bowler in their ranks and it is imperative for Virat Kohli to play a long innings for his team. RCB vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 52.

RCB vs SRH Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: AB de Villiers

Averaging close to 50 this season, Mr 360 is a match winner for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. When he is on song, he can single-handedly destroy the opposition attack. RCB must find a way to give AB De Villiers time to settle in the middle which will hugely benefit them.

RCB vs SRH Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Rashid Khan

Spinners like Rashid Khan are once in a generation bowlers and this season, the Afghanistan international has been a level above his peers. With 17 wickets so far and an economy rate of 6.23, RCB have a tough ask ahead of themselves to keep the spinner at bay.

This game should be a close contest with two evenly matched side. If SRH bat first and put a hefty score on board, they have a real chance at winning the contest.

