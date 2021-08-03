New Delhi, August 3: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that the English players will be available for the resumption of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE from September 19.

The postponement of the England-Bangladesh series has opened the doors for the English players to use the IPL as preparatory ground for the T20 World Cup which gets underway just after the IPL. IPL 2021 New Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Rescheduled Indian Premier League 14 in UAE.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments said the BCCI has received the green signal from the England and Wales Cricket Board on the participation of the English players and is the perfect example of the brilliant working relation BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has with the English and Bangladesh cricket board.

"The English players will be available for the resumption of the IPL in the UAE. The BCCI has the green signal. This shows the brilliant working relationship that the secretary has with not just the ECB, but also the BCB," the source said.

England and Bangladesh were set to play three ODIs and three T20Is in September-October. But the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury has said the board is trying to reschedule the series against England after the T20 World Cup.

"Both the teams [Bangladesh and England] are playing a lot of cricket before the T20 World Cup, so we are discussing with the ECB whether the series can be hosted after the World Cup," BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury was quoted as saying by Bangladesh daily Prothom Alo, reported ESPNcricinfo. "If the series is pushed to after the T20 World Cup, we have to know when it can be hosted. If the two teams don't have a gap in the calendar at the same time, we can hold it on the original dates," he added.

Last month, the BCCI announced the schedule for the remainder of the IPL 2021 which will be held in the UAE. A total of 31 matches will be played in the duration of 27 days.

The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

The action will then shift to Abu Dhabi where the Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sharjah will host its first game on September 24 when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings. In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and 8 in Abu Dhabi.

