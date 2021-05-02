New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): After playing a match-winning knock of 124 against SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals batsman Jos Buttler said that this innings of his is right there up at the top in terms of his finest in the shortest format of the game.

Buttler's masterful 124-run knock was followed by a spirited bowling performance as Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 55 runs here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. For RR, Chris Morris and Mustafizur Rahman scalped three wickets each. With this win, Rajasthan has moved to the fifth spot with 6 points from 7 games.

"It is certainly up there, it is my first hundred in T20 cricket. I am delighted, I would say that I did not fill my fluent self throughout, I have certainly felt better at the crease for a while now, I have been searching for something, everyday is a new opportunity. Really enjoyed today, nice to spend some time in the middle and get back to my best," said Buttler during a virtual post-match news conference.

"The whole game of cricket is managing risk and when to take your options. At certain times, you get feel for a certain bowler, in the first six overs, there are two fielders outside the inner circle, so if you could play good shots and find the gaps, you can score well," he added.

Earlier, Buttler and Sanju Samson starred with the bat as Rajasthan Royals posted a score of 220/3 in the allotted twenty overs. Buttler and Samson played knocks of 124 and 48 respectively for the Royals. Riyan Parag also played a useful cameo of 15 runs from eight balls. For SRH, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, and Vijay Shankar returned with one wicket each.

"Today, I felt like that the pitch was on a lower side and there was not too much pace so I thought the scoop shots or shots behind the wicket will not be that valuable so I thought targeting the straighter boundary would be a nice option," said Buttler. (ANI)

