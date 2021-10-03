Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 3 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal said that he is really happy to get Chennai Super Kings' captain MS Dhoni's signature on his bat.

Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal played knocks of 64 and 50 as Rajasthan Royals chased down the total of 190 with seven wickets in hand and 15 balls to spare. Dube played a knock of 64 off just 42 balls with the help of 4 fours and 4 sixes.

Also Read | RR vs CSK, IPL 2021 Stat Highlights: Ruturaj Gaikwad Shines With Maiden Century Despite Chennai’s Defeat To Rajasthan.

"I was thinking about looking at the wicket first, but we were chasing 190, I knew the wicket must be good. I was just looking at capitalising on the loose balls and giving my team a good start so that we are able to chase 190," Jaiswal told teammates Anuj Rawat and Shivam Dube in a video posted on iplt20.com.

"I took signature of MS Dhoni on my bat after the match, I am really happy," he added.

Also Read | IND W vs AUS W Pink-Ball Test 2021: Australia Finish Day Three at 143/4, Trail India by 234 Runs.

Earlier, Ruturaj Gaikwad registered his maiden IPL ton to help CSK post a daunting total of 189/4 in the allotted twenty overs.

"When I went out there to bat, we were at top and I was just focusing on playing my natural game so that we are able to chase down the total quickly," Dube said.

Rajasthan Royals will next square off against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)