Sharjah [UAE], October 4 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has revealed that skipper Virat Kohli told him to bowl dot balls rather than look for wickets in the middle overs phase in an Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter against the Punjab Kings.

Glenn Maxwell's knock of 57 runs off just 33 balls helped RCB defeat Punjab Kings by 6 runs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday. With this win, Kohli's side sealed its qualification for the playoffs.

"I backed myself and bowled according to my strength, just that I varied my length. On this wicket 160 was a good score. Virat Kohli told me not to go for wickets in the middle overs, he told me to bowl dot balls. Agarwal is a great batsman, I love to bowl against him, it's challenging," Chahal told host broadcaster Star Sports after the game ended.

"My focus was not to bowl any loose balls. We had good momentum in the first half. The way we have bounced back after first couple of games in the UAE, it is all because of unity in our team," he added.

Maxwell's firing fifty was followed by a spirited bowling performance by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as they defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS).

For RCB, Yuzvendra Chahal scalped two wickets while Shahbaz Ahmed and George Garton returned with one piece. Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul scored innings of 57 and 39 respectively for Punjab.

RCB will next square off against SunRisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. (ANI)

