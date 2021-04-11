Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI): After playing a blistering knock of 72 off 38 balls against Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals batsman Prithvi Shaw said he played his game smartly and batted according to the situation as the ball was coming good to the bat.

Shaw along with opening partner Shikhar Dhawan (85) provided a solid 138-run foundation while chasing 189 which enabled Capitals' seven-wicket win over CSK in 18.4 overs.

"I think the reason behind my knock was my partner. I love to play with my partner (Shikhar). My plan was to play smartly as the ball was coming good to the bat. The cutter balls were coming slow but our plan was to play according to the ball. We capitalised on the start and continued our knocks. It was a good contribution throughout for the team. Shimron Hetmyer also told me, before the batting, 'don't let my batting come'," Shaw said in a video posted by the IPL's official website.

Dhawan's 85 runs off 54 balls was studded with two sixes and 10 fours. He played shots all around the park and troubled CSK bowlers with his clever batting.

Shaw asked Dhawan did he planned to hit a straight six to Sam Curran, the left-handed batsman said, "Yes, I planned it and that's why it got implemented. I knew he is going to bowl full, before that he conceded four at fine-leg so I was expecting him to bowl full and I was ready to play it with the straight bat. It was timed so beautifully that the ball went over the rope. It was a good feeling to get a six off the straight bat."

Earlier, Suresh Raina smashed a sensational fifty in his comeback game before Sam Curran's masterclass in the death overs powered CSK to 188/7 in their 20 overs.

Delhi Capitals will next take on Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium on April 15. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)