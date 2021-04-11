MS Dhoni's return was surely one thing that was quite an awaited one in IPL 2021. Chennai Super Kings played their first game against Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2021 and but it out to be quite a contrast to CSK fans who were expecting some fireworks from Dhoni. The former Indian skipper got dismissed on the score of zero and this was quite a heartbreak not only for the fans but also Chennai Super Kings. The team was quite happy with the arrival of MS Dhoni on the field and they posted an emoji of a helicopter on social media. IPL 2021: Virender Sehwag Praises Prithvi Shaw For His Half-Century Against CSK With a Hilarious Tweet, Says ‘Good Day For Us’.

As we all know that MS Dhoni is known for his helicopter shots and like everyone else even the franchise was expecting him to slam humongous shots. The CSK skipper faced a couple of balls and then was soon sent to the pavilion after he got bowled on 0 by Avesh Khan. This disappointed the team and immediately they posted sad emojis as Dhoni made his way to the pavilion. Chennai Super Kings made a total of 188 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Suresh Raina scored a half-century after losing the two openers quickly.

Now, let's have a look at the tweet posted by CSK:

From team Delhi Capitals, Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw both scored a half-century and lead the team to an easy 7 wicket win in their first game of IPL 2021.

