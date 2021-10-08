Sharjah [UAE], October 8 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson stated that the team needs to play a better standard of cricket if they want to win more games in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Sanju's comments came after Shivam Mavi picked four while Lockie Ferguson scalped three wickets as Kolkata Knight Readers (KKR) thrashed RR by 86 runs on Thursday.

KKR scored 171/4 and then folded Rajasthan Royals for 85/10 in 16.1 overs. With this win, KKR has consolidated the fourth spot with 14 points.

Sanju Samson during the post-match presentation said: "I think to be very honest it was a better wicket. It was staying a little low with the new ball but it was a better wicket. 171 was chaseable on this wicket. I think we wanted to get a good start. We needed a powerful powerplay. We wanted to execute whatever we planned but we didn't execute."

"I think if you look at the whole season, we have gone through many challenges. We showed character though and am proud of the boys. We won some close games and lost some easy ones. We need to play a better standard of cricket to win more games in this tournament," he added.

"Everyone came up with positive vibes, People were ready to go out there and win games for us. Being the skipper, I changed the way I look at my innings. It was always about thinking about the match situations. I would have loved to win more games despite scoring a lot of runs," he said. (ANI)

