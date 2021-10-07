Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Rajasthan Royals in match 54 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in Sharjah, With this win, KKR strengthened their grip on the fourth and final playoff spot as they have opened a two-point gap on rivals Mumbai Indians. Meanwhile, RR's season has come to a disappointing end and the Sanju Samson-led outfit will now look to build for the next season. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

After being asked to bat first, Kolkata Knight Riders were given a steady start by the openers with Shubman Gill scoring his second century of the season. The two-time champions took advantage of the foundation in the death overs managing the highest score at Sharjah in IPL 2021 despite Rajasthan bowling some decent overs.

Chasing the score, Rajasthan Royals felt the pressure as they lost wickets in the powerplay and failed to recover from that as they were bowled out for season's lowest score. Meanwhile, here are some stats from KKR vs RR, IPL 2021 clash.

# RR (85/10) were bowled out for IPL 2021's lowest score

# Rahul Tripathi played his 100th T20 game

# Shubman Gill scored his 2nd fifty of IPL 2021

# Shubman Gill was Chris Morris' first wicket in the UAE leg of IPL

# KKR (171/4) registered the highest total at Sharjah in IPL 2021

# RR (17/4) registered the second-lowest powerplay total in IPL history

# Shivam Mavi (4/21) Registered His Best Figures In IPL

With both teams completing their league games, all eyes will be on the final day of phase 1 of the competition. KKR currently occupy the final playoff spot but could be overtaken by MI if the record champions manage to better their net run rate. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals are out of the top four race and will look to build for the new season.

