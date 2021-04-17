Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 17 (ANI): Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Saturday evening added another feather to his illustrious cap as he leapfrogged Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni to record the most sixes in the Indian Premier League (IPL) by Indian batsmen.

Rohit achieved the feat in the ongoing match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium when he pulled a short ball from Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a six over deep mid-wicket.

Rohit has now smashed 217 sixes in the IPL while former Indian skipper MS Dhoni has 216 maximums under his belt.

Rohit first whacked a six in the third over and pulled a short one in the next over to achieve the milestone. The right-handed batsman also smashed two fours before he was dismissed by Vijay Shankar in the seventh over.

Earlier this week, star West Indies batsman Chris Gayle became the first batsman to smash 350 sixes in the cash-rich league. Former South Africa swashbuckling batsman AB de Villiers is at the second spot having hit 237 sixes in the IPL.

Dhoni on Friday played the 200th game for CSK when he took to the field against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in match eight of the IPL.

Dhoni, who has played 206 matches in the IPL, has featured for CSK in the tournament and Champions League T20. He has made 176 appearances for CSK in the IPL besides making 24 outings for the side in the Champions League T20 tournament. (ANI)

