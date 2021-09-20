Dubai [UAE], September 20 (ANI): After playing a match-winning knock of 88 runs against Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opening batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad said that it was just about taking responsibility for his team and finding a way to reach a competitive score.

For CSK, Gaikwad had played an unbeaten inning of 88 runs as the MS Dhoni-led outfit posted 156/6 in the allotted twenty overs after being 24/4 inside the powerplay.

"This is my fifth Man of the Match Award in 13 games. Obviously, the situation was tough, we had lost our top-order. It was about taking the responsibility and finding a way to reach 120-130. I spent some time in the middle and I reassessed the target," Gaikwad told Deepak Chahar in a video posted on iplt20.com.

"I talked with Ravindra Jadeja about building a partnership. Actually, we have had good preparation, we reached UAE before the other teams. We benefitted from practicing a lot," he added.

For CSK, Dwayne Bravo scalped three wickets and Deepak Chahar took two. For Mumbai Indians, Saurabh Tiwary was the highest scorer after playing a knock of 50 runs.

With this win, Chennai Super Kings went to the top of the IPL table while Mumbai is now in danger of falling outside the top 4 if they get on a losing streak.

CSK will next lock horns against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday. (ANI)

