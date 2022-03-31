Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 : Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Brendon McCullum on Wednesday revealed that Andre Russell wasn't 100 per cent fit towards the end of the IPL 2022 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. In the 12th over, KKR all-rounder Russell dived on the boundary and suffered some problem with his bowling shoulder. Consequently, Venkatesh had to bowl one of his overs at the death. IPL 2022: Faf du Plessis Compares Dinesh Karthik to MS Dhoni After RCB Beat KKR in a Close Encounter

"Dre had run around the boundary and dived, and unfortunately picked up a little bit of bump. His shoulder was a little bit sore. But Dre being Dre, he still wants to try to get the job done, and he wasn't quite able to. Those are things which happen in low-scoring games," McCullum said in the post-match press conference. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) secured their first victory of the Indian Premier League 2022 by beating the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 3 wickets on Wednesday at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

A stellar bowling performance by RCB, spearheaded by Wanindu Hasaranga's four-wicket haul restricted KKR to 128 before useful lower-order contributions from RCB batters took them over the line in a final-over thriller.

"I actually loved the intent to be honest. I thought the intent was great. You back the fact that you played the extra batter, and you played a long batting line-up. You don't anticipate being bowled out obviously," McCullum said while talking about the match.

"Honestly I felt we didn't have a lot of luck today. Every time we sort of went for our aggressive option, we seemed to find a fielder or things didn't quite go our way. That can happen sometimes. But I want us to continue to keep that intent because that served us so well last year. The way we set our teams up at the auction, and the players we picked, it suits them as well," the New Zealander added. (ANI)

