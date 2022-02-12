Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 12 (ANI): Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was acquired by Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022 Mega Auction here in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals were involved in a bidding war for Dhawan, and in the end, the seasoned spinner was acquired by Royals for the price of Rs 5 crores.

Also Read | IPL 2022 Auction: Shikhar Dhawan Goes to Punjab Kings for Rs 8.25 Crore.

The IPL 2022 mega auction is being held in Bengaluru and it is a two-day event that will get over on Sunday.

A total of 600 cricketers will go under the hammer in the auction that will be held on Saturday and Sunday.

Also Read | IPL 2022 Auction Live Purse Tracker: Get Realtime Team Budget in Rupees, Purse Limit, Player Salary.

Rs 2 crore is the highest reserve price and as many as 48 players chose to place themselves in this bracket.

There are 20 players on the auction list with a reserve price of Rs 1.5 crore while 34 players are on the list of cricketers with a reserve price of Rs 1 crore.

A total of 377 Indian players and 223 overseas players are up for grabs in what promises to be an action-packed IPL 2022 Player Auction in Bengaluru. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)