Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 (ANI): Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya won the toss against Mumbai Indians and chose to field first here at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

Gujarat Titans are in an excellent form in their debut season, sitting at the top of the points table with 16 points and just one loss to Punjab Kings by eight wickets in their last five games. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians are struggling at the bottom of the table, with only two points. The side registered its first win after eight consecutive losses against Rajasthan Royals by five wickets in their previous game. Though they are down and out of the tournament, they can still serve their role as party spoilers for other teams in the league.

Murugan Ashwin will replace Hritik Shokeen for MI.

At the toss, Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya said, "We are gonna bowl first. With the new ball, something might happen, wanted to make sure we get most out of it. More than the formula, it is important to get the best things for our team and see how next games come. We have been quite consistent, one game was bound to happen. It was supposed to come. Batters didn't do their best, even the bowlers could have been better. We are playing the same team."

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma said, "We have made only one change. M Ashwin in place of Hrithik, just a tactical change. It has been a tough road for us, we want to finish on a high by playing our best cricket. Not to take too much pressure, we just want to enjoy ourselves which we have not done in the first half of the season. Last game was good, hopefully, we can create that momentum."

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith. (ANI)

