Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI): Gujarat Titans spinner Rashid Khan expressed happiness after he smashed Sunrisers Hyderabad's Marco Jansen in the final over of the match to lead his team to a sensational five-wicket win on Wednesday.

With 22 runs left of the last over, Rahul Tewatia smashed the first ball of Marco Jansen out of the stands for a six. It was followed by a single which brought Rashid Khan to the crease.

Rashid followed the footsteps of Tewatia and he smashed the third delivery for a six. With nine runs required off 2 balls, Rashid hit two back-to-back sixes and took Gujarat to victory.

"Feels good, to go there and have that self-belief and keep my shape stronger and hit it. Happy to deliver against them (SRH), just trying to play my game and have that belief in my batting which I'm working from the last two years. When it was 22 left. I just told Tewatia that we have given 25 in the last over with one of our best bowlers bowling and I told him that we needed to have that belief and not panic, anything is possible. Just stay there, keep your shape and hit it strong and that was the plan (with Tewatia)," said Rashid Khan in a post-match presentation.

In this match, Rashid gave 45 runs in his four overs. While he did not get a single wicket. Regarding this, he said, "I have bowled 4-5 bad deliveries which have been punished and that is something I had in my mind, you can't miss your line and length on a wicket like this. It was a good wicket to bat on, but still, we did well to restrict them to 196. As I said, I haven't bowled as well as I would have liked, this is good for my learning and will try my best not to repeat it in the next games. It has been very calm and cool since day one and it's a great team to be part of and everyone knows the responsibility and respects each other which is a very good thing."

"We have been given very positive energy from the captain on and off the field and especially our head coach Ashish bhai has kept the team in a beautiful environment. We are enjoying each other's company and trying to give our hundred per cent. So happy to win and these two points really help the team in the end and lucky to be on the right side," he added.

A half-century by Wriddhiman Saha and fiery cameos by Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan, guided Gujarat Titans to a thrilling five-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium here on Wednesday.

The high-scoring match was settled in the last ball of the last over. Rashid and Tewatia smashed 31 runs and 40 runs respectively to completely outshine the five-wicket haul of Hyderabad's Umran Malik. (ANI)

