Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI): Despite facing defeat by SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022 on Monday, Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya praised SRH bowlers for performing well in the last five overs.

Top knocks by Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma helped SunRisers Hyderabad in defeating Gujarat Titans by 8 wickets in their IPL 2022 match here at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Monday.

Also Read | SRH vs GT Stat Highlights, IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad End Gujarat Titans’ Undefeated Run.

"Batting wise I think we were 7-10 runs short and would've made a difference in the end. Bowling wise, we had a good start but had two bad overs. I think they bowled well [in the last 5 overs]. The bounce was varying about and their bowlers with different heights," said Hardik Pandya in a post-match presentation.

"Credit to them with the way they bowled. Our motto has been the same which is to learn from the mistakes we make no matter the result. In a couple of days we have our next game. Relax and enjoy the game," he added.

Also Read | Robert Lewandowski Transfer Update: Manchester United Receive Boost In Pursuit of Bayern Munich Star.

Skipper Williamson smashed 57 while other SRH opener Abhishek Sharma played a quick knock of 42 to chase the target of 163 with five balls left in the match.

After winning their first three matches of the Indian Premier League, this is Gujarat's first loss in the tournament. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)