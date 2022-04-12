Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Gujarat Titans by eight wickets in match 21 of IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium. It was a sensational all-rounder performance by Kane Williamson’s team as they have now recorded back-to-back wins. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans suffered their first defeat of the season and saw their three-game winning run come to an end. Fastest Ball in IPL 2022: Umran Malik Clocks 153.3 kmph During SRH vs GT Match.

After being put to bat first, Gujarat Titans lost some early wickets. But a partnership between Hardik Pandya and Abhinav Manohar got them back into the game with the skipper scoring a brilliant half-century. In reply, Sunrisers Hyderabad had a difficult start but skipper Kane Williamson played a crucial knock to see his side home.

SRH vs GT IPL 2022 Stat Highlights

# This was the first meeting between the two teams

# Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled the most expensive over (17 runs) by an SRH bowler in IPL history

# This was also the most expensive first over of IPL 2022

# Hardik Pandya completed 100 sixes in IPL

# Hardik Pandya scored his first fifty of IPL 2022

# This was Hardik Pandya’s slowest fifty (42 balls) in IPL

# Umran Malik bowled the fastest delivery (153.3 kph) of IPL 2022

# Kane Williamson scored his 17th IPL half-century

Both teams will now focus their attention towards their upcoming games in the Indian Premier League. Gujarat Titans will take on high-flying Rajasthan Royals while Sunrisers Hyderabad face off against Kolkata Knight Riders, who are looking to bounce back to winning ways.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2022 12:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).