Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 (ANI): Despite sealing a 20-run win over Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants wicketkeeper batter Quinton de Kock said it was surprising that they win after only posting 153 and added that the bowling unit bowled really well.

Lucknow Super Giants beat Punjab Kings by 20 runs here at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Friday to register their sixth win in nine matches.

Lucknow faced a middle-order collapse and only managed to put 153 runs on the board but their bowlers stepped up and delivered.

Quinton de Kock smashed 46 from 37 balls and stitched an 85-run partnership with Deepak Hooda after skipper KL Rahul's dismissed. Lucknow went from 98/1 to 126/7 as big names in the team including Krunal Pandya and Marcus Stoinis failed to deliver.

"Bit of a surprise to be honest. We didn't quite have the total we wanted to, but the guys bowled really well. We have got a lot to thank them for. They bowled really well, it's great to have that sort of bowling line-up with us at the moment," said Quinton de Kock in a post-match presentation.

Mohsin Khan, a 23-year-old pacer from Uttar Pradesh, bowled the fastest delivery of the match while also picking three wickets with his variations. While Dushmantha Chameera and Krunal Pandya bagged two wicket each for Lucknow Super Giants.

"Couple of bombs thereby Mohsin at the end, it's great to see, but it's not his job to be doing it. It's us, that's our job. But to do it, didn't really want to put that type of responsibility on him. Congrats to him, he had a great game. I am at ease, we play so much, just got to keep soldiering on. That's just what I am focusing on at the moment. Just trying to take it game by game," added de Kock. (ANI)

