Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19 (ANI): Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who brought victory to his team by defending 21 runs off the last over against Kolkata Knight Riders, credited Evin Lewis for his catch which changed the result of the match.

A blistering century by Quinton de Kock and an attacking half-century by KL Rahul saw LSG defeat KKR in a nerve-wracking IPL 2022 match by 2 runs at the Dr DY Patil Stadium here on Wednesday.

KKR batter Rinku Singh smashed 40 runs off 15 balls, which turned the tide in the favour of Kolkata but Evin Lewis took an extraordinary catch to dismiss him when three runs were needed off two balls.

"Initially, my feeling was I should've bowled through the middle. At the start of the over you play a bit to the conditions, a bit to the long boundary, a bit to what the batter wants to do. As things get worse, you go towards what you like to bowl and what works for you. That's a learning for me. Feel more comfortable going for the straighter yorker," said Stoinis in a post-match presentation.

"We're always aiming at something - at the feet of the batters, at the stumps, at the cones in practice. We're giving him Man of the Match (Lewis for the catch). The conference happens which is good, everyone wants to have an input. But you have to bowl what you believe is your best ball," he added.

LSG's opening pair smashed several records as they remained unbeaten at the end of 20 overs with 210 runs on board. The duo scored the highest opening stand in IPL history. Quinton de Kock remained unbeaten with a swashbuckling 140.

KKR showed a lot of heart and courage in their chase as they clocked 208 runs after the 20 overs, just 3 runs short of the target. Shreyas Iyer smashed 50 while Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh played quick knocks of 42 and 40 respectively. For LSG, Moshin Khan and Marcus Stoinis scalped three wickets each.

With this loss, KKR are out of IPL 2022 playoffs contention with 12 points against their name after all 14 league matches played. Lucknow climbed to the second spot with 18 points with its victory in the high-scoring match that had spectators on the edge of their seats. (ANI)

