Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis expressed disappointment after his side got thrashed by Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 clash on Sunday.

Punjab Kings scored 208/5 in 19 overs in reply to Royal Challengers Bangalore's 205/2 to register a five-wicket win in Match-3 of the IPL 2022 played here at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday.

"I think the batting was really good. The catches towards the end. Odean Smith 25 off 8 balls. I think we probably dropped him on 10. After that, we are looking at some tailenders coming in. The cliche of catches win watches. There was a bit of dew out there, a tough night for the bowlers, but I thought they were pretty decent with the wet ball. Small margins, but they chased it down really well. They had a really good powerplay," said Du Plessis in a post-match presentation.

"The ball skidded on a bit more in the second innings and then we pulled it back beautifully. We did a lot of good things in the middle. But you know what Odean Smith can do to you. So you got to hold on to those chances. Even the other guy, Shahrukh Khan, didn't really nail it tonight until the last couple of balls. So a completely different game if you hold on to those chances. I am tired!" he added.

Faf du Plessis' 88-run knock off 57-balls and Virat Kohli's unbeaten 41 off 29 balls went on to set a massive target for Punjab but Mayank Agarwal led side chased down the target in 19 overs.

Odean Smith bagged the 'Player of the Match' award for scoring an unbeaten 25 from eight balls. With this win, Punjab Kings have made a winning start to IPL 2022. (ANI)

