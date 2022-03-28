Punjab Kings (PBKS) chased down 206 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) with five wickets and an over to spare. Power-hitters Shahrukh Khan and Odean Smith stitched unbeaten 55-run stand off just 25 balls to guide PBKS home. Khan scored 24 off 20 balls while Smith, who was named as Man of the Match, notched 25 off just eight balls to turn the game on its head. RCB Funny Memes Go Viral After Punjab Kings Chase Down 206 to Hand Royal Challengers Bangalore a Bitter Defeat in IPL 2022 Encounter.

Smith, who failed to deliver with the bat, made sure to contribute with the bat. His match winning cameo included three sixes and a four. Apart from him, Bhanuka Rajapaksa scored valuable 43 off just 29 balls. Openers Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan laid a solid platform with 71 runs for the first wicket. Meanwhile, you can check some stats from PBKS vs RCB: IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

# This is the joint-highest target successfully chased by Punjab Kings in IPL

# PBKS’ 208/5 is the highest total without an individual 50+ score:

# This is the joint-highest successful chase vs RCB in IPL.

# Faf du Plessis becomes second South African to complete 3000 IPL runs.

Earlier, Faf du Plessis scored 88 off just 57 balls and helped RCB cross the double-hundred run mark. Apart from, him Virat Kohli (41 off 29 balls) and Dinesh Karthik (32 off 14 balls) played impotent knocks as well.

