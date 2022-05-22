Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22 (ANI): For the first time in his Indian Premier League (IPL) career, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has failed to score even a single half-century in a season.

In the Mumbai Indians' final league match against Delhi Capitals on Saturday, Rohit continued his dismal run in the ongoing IPL 2022, as he was dismissed for 2 off 13.

Also Read | India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Preview: Live Streaming and Telecast, Head to Head, Squads and Other Things You Need To Know Ahead of IND vs PAK Hockey Match.

He was caught by Shardul Thakur at mid-on off an Anrich Nortje delivery. However, Mumbai Indians won the match by five wickets and ended a disappointing IPL season on a high. They end their season sitting at the tenth position in points tally with eight points.

The 'Hitman', as Rohit is known by fans, ended a sub-par IPL 2022 with the bat with 268 runs in 14 innings at an average of 19.14. His individual best score this season is 48.

Also Read | Inter Milan vs Sampdoria, Serie A 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch Italian League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Rohit has scored a total of 40 half-centuries in his IPL career. He has scored one fifty in 2009 and 2021 seasons, two fifties in 2018 and 2019 seasons, three fifties in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2020 seasons, four fifties in 2008 and 2013 season. His highest number of fifties came in the 2016 season, where he scored 5 fifties.

His most successful season was in 2013, in which he scored 538 runs at an average of 38.42 in 19 innings. Four fifties came out of his bat, with the best of 79*. He finished sixth in the batting charts that season behind Shane Watson (543), Suresh Raina (548), Virat Kohli (634), Chris Gayle (708) and Michael Hussey (733). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)