Inter Milan takes on Sampdoria in the final game of Serie A 2021-22 with an aim to retain the title. However, they not only have to pick maximum available points from this game but hope that rivals AC Milan, who are currently on top of the points table, lose to tenth-placed Sassuolo. Meanwhile, if you are looking for Inter Milan vs Sampdoria live streaming online and live TV telecast in India, then continue reading. Manchester City vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

There is a two-point difference between Inter Milan and AC Milan with the latter on top. So, AC Milan need to avoid just defeat to clinch the title and end the 11-year drought.

When is Inter Milan vs Sampdoria, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Inter Milan vs Sampdoria match in Serie A 2021-22 will be played at the San Siro Stadium. The game will be held on May 22, 2021 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Inter Milan vs Sampdoria, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Inter Milan vs Sampdoria match live on newly launched channel Sports 18 1/HD as they are the official broadcaster for the Serie A 2021-22 in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Inter Milan vs Sampdoria, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

The Inter Milan vs Sampdoria will also be available online for live streaming. As Viacom 18 is the official broadcaster for Serie A in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Inter Milan vs Sampdoria match on the Voot Select app. JioTv will also provide live streaming of the match.

