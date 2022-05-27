Rajat Patidar was the only real threat to RR bowlers today.(Photo- IPL official website)

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 27 (ANI): Rajat Patidar (58) looked the only real threat as Rajasthan Royals pacers led by Prasidh Krishna (3/22) and Obed McCoy (3/23) restricted the dangerous Royal Challengers Bangalore to a respectable 157/8 in their 20 overs in the Qualifier clash here at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Patidar looked like the only one in full control as the rest of the batters failed to provide him support for long. RR pacers looked in full control of the innings, especially towards the death overs.

Put to bat first by Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore got off a shaky start. After dispatching the final delivery off the first over bowled by Trent Boult for a six over square leg, Virat Kohli gave away his wicket to pacer Prasidh Krishna in the next over for just 7 off 8 after an outside edge landed into keeper Sanju Samson's hands.

This brought the hero of the last match, Rajat Patidar to the crease, who had the responsibility to rebuild and repeat the heroics of the last game in this crucial game and be a support to captain Faf Du Plessis.

Du Plessis looked really good, smashing Boult for two fours in the third and fifth over. Patidar also looked in good rhythm, smashing Krishna for two consecutive fours in the sixth over before being dropped by Parag on the next ball.

At the end of the powerplay in the next over, RCB stood at a decent 46/1 in six overs with Du Plessis (17*) and Patidar (14) looking good.

RCB crossed the 50-run mark at the loss of one wicket in 6.4 overs.

Spin was introduced in the eighth over in form of Ravichandran Ashwin. The duo of Plessis-Patidar soon brought up their 50-run standoff 39 balls.

Patidar survived an LBW attempt off an Ashwin delivery in the 10th over. At the end of 10 overs, RCB stood at a solid 74/1 with Patidar (32*) and Du Plessis (25*).

McCoy delivered a breakthrough for his team in the 11th over, sending back Du Plessis for 25 off 27 after he was caught by Ashwin, ending the 70-run stand between the duo.

This brought Glenn Maxwell to the field, who hit Ashwin for a straight six in the 12th over. He brought RCB to the 100-run mark in the 13th over of the game, which ended up giving 15 runs thanks to a four and six by Maxwell.

Boult provided his side with another wicket at the final ball of the 14th over, sending back Maxwell for 24 off 13 after McCoy caught the batter at fine leg while he was attempting a pull shot.

This brought the southpaw Mahipal Lomror to the middle. At the final ball of the 15th over by Chahal, Patidar hit a six that relieved some pressure for RCB and brought his second IPL fifty this season off 40 balls.

At the end of 15 overs, RCB stood at 123/3, with Patidar (52*) and Lomror (2*). Patidar soon departed back to the pavilion for 58 off 42 after being caught by Jos Buttler off an Ashwin delivery.

Dinesh Karthik was the next one on the crease, with responsibility in his hands to accelerate in the death overs. McCoy sent back a struggling Lomror for 8 off 10 after Ashwin caught him, sinking RCB to 141/5.

Shahbaz Ahmed was up next, smashing McCoy for a four and easing some pressure for RCB. In the 19th over of the match, Krishna sent danger man Karthik back to the pavilion after he was caught by Parag while attempting to hit straight. Wanindu Hasaranga was sent back to pavillion the very next ball, with Krishna on a hat-trick, which he could not get.

Shahbaz hit a six at the second last ball of the 19th over to ease off some pressure. McCoy sent back Harshal Patel for just 1.

RCB ended at 157/8 in their 20 overs.

Krishna (3/22) and McCoy (3/23) were lead bowlers for RR. Ashwin and Boult got a scalp each.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 157/8 (Rajat Patidar 58, Faf Du Plessis 25, Krishna 3/22) against Rajasthan Royals. (ANI)

