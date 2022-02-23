New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) The matches of the upcoming Indian Premier League will be held in four venues across two cities -- Mumbai and Pune, according to a report.

While 55 matches will be held in Mumbai across three venues -- Wankhede Stadium, DY Patil and Brabourne Stadium, Pune's MCA International Stadium will play host to 15 games, cricbuzz.com reported.

Also Read | When is FIFA World Cup 2022? How Many Countries Are Participating? Which Country Will Host it? and Other FAQ’s About Football's Showpiece Event.

All the IPL teams are set to play four games each at the Wankhede and DY Patil Stadium and three apiece at Brabourne and Pune, according to the report.

While the BCCI is yet to finalise the starting date of IPL 2022, the lucrative T20 tournament is expected to start in the last week of March.

Also Read | India Women vs New Zealand Women 5th ODI 2022 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch IND-W vs NZ-W Cricket Match Free Live Telecast in India?.

The venues for the playoffs are also yet to be decided and a decision is expected to be taken in the IPL governing council meeting scheduled for Thursday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)