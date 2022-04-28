Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson lauded SRH's impressive bowling against Gujarat Titans on Wednesday, as Umran Malik got his first five-wicket haul in IPL but that last over by Jansen proved to be the difference.

SRH skipper said that he took the positives out of their game despite the five-wicket loss against GT at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The skipper also had words of praise for Shashank Singh, who smashed a quick 25 runs in 6 balls with one four and three sixes, taking the Sunrisers' score to 195/6.

"It was a fantastic game of cricket that ebbed and flowed throughout the 40 overs, it's a game of very fine margins. Could have gone either way, but great learning for us. Another strong performance at the top of the table though. It was a fantastic finish by Shashank Singh, he played beautifully. Credit to Gujarat as they played outstandingly well, we'll take positives out of this game," said Kane Williamson in a post-match presentation.

The Titans came up trumps, but SRH pacer Umran Malik dominated the headlines after he picked up a five-wicket haul. The young pacer from Jammu and Kashmir scalped all the wickets in the Titans' innings on a pitch which was not for the fast bowlers.

"He (Malik) has been bowling beautifully, an outstanding performance by him. If you are not on the money, the ball can fly anywhere. He (Rashid) has done it already in this tournament, and he has done it again. There's a lot of learning for us, but with two strong sides such things happen. He (Jansen) will bounce back nicely, there have been a number of games like these. Sometimes you are blown away by the better side, credit to them (Gujarat) as they played outstandingly well," he added.

Half-century by Wriddhiman Saha and fiery cameos by Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan, guided Gujarat Titans to a thrilling five-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium here on Wednesday.

The high-scoring match was settled in the last ball of the last over. Rashid and Tewatia smashed 31 runs and 40 runs respectively to completely outshine the five-wicket haul of Hyderabad's Umran Malik. (ANI)

