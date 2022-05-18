Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 18 (ANI): SunRisers Hyderabad scored a challenging 193/6 in 20 overs against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium here after being put into bat. The foundation as laid by opener Priyam Garg scoring 42 off 26 balls hitting four boundaries and two sixes. At one point, it looked that SRH will score 200 plus runs but Mumbai bowlers pulled things back to keep them under 200.

"This is a good score but it looks 10-15 short given how we were going but this is a good score our bowlers can defend. We didn't aim for 200 but went with the flow," Priyam Garg had said during mid-innings break.

Priyam Garg was promoted as an opener and he made most of the opportunity despite losing his opening partner Abhishek Sharma for 9 with 16 runs on the board in third over. Priyam Garg joined hands with Rahul Tripathi and they both struck 78-run partnership for the second wicket.

"I was told I will open and planned accordingly. The new ball came slow but got better as the innings went on," he said.

In the end, SunRisers Hyderabad defended the total despite strong effort by Mumbai Indians and won the match by three runs. (ANI)

