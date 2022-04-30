Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 (ANI): After sealing a 20-run win over Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mohsin Khan said that they will continue to focus on plans that worked for them in the clash against PBKS on Friday.

Lucknow Super Giants beat Punjab Kings here at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Friday to register their sixth win in nine matches.

While batting first Lucknow faced a middle-order collapse and only managed to put 153 runs on the board but their bowlers stepped up and delivered well.

Mohsin Khan, a 23-year-old pacer from Uttar Pradesh, bowled the fastest delivery of the match while also picking three wickets with his variations. Dushmantha Chameera and Krunal Pandya bagged two wickets each for Lucknow Super Giants.

"Happy with the win and will continue to focus on the plans that have worked for us," said Mohsin Khan in a post-match press conference.

Khan said that the atmosphere in the camp was really great when he joined.

And talking about the on-field discussion with skipper KL Rahul, Khan said, "He said that I have to do what I have been doing for so long, just as I was delivering slower one well and backing my bowling abilities. The entire team backs and supports each other."

Coming to the match, chasing a 154-run target, Punjab Kings got off to a decent start. Captain Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan gave their team a steady start. Agarwal did most of the hitting as he took the bulk of the strike.

Dushmantha Chameera got Lucknow Super Giants back into the game dismissing Agarwal for 25 off 17 balls as PBKS lost their first wicket for 35 runs.

Leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi got the prized scalp of Shikhar Dhawan for 5 as Punjab Kings lost their second wicket for 46. Jonny Bairstow and Bhanuka Rajapaksa took their team's total beyond the 50-run mark. In the next over, Krunal Pandya dismissed Bhanuka Rajapaksa for 9.

Punjab desperately needed a partnership and Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone struck one to keep their side in the game. The 30-run partnership between the two was broken when Livingstone was dismissed by Mohsin Khan and Punjab Kings lost their fourth wicket for 88. In the next over, Jitesh Sharma was dismissed leg before wicket by Krunal Pandya for 2 as Punjab lost half of the side for 92.

Rishi Dhawan joined Bairstow to take Punjab's total beyond the 100-run mark in 14.4 overs. But Punjab were dealt with a body blow as Chameera made him his second victim to leave Punjab Kings tottering at 103/6.

From there on Punjab never looked like chasing the total down. Mohsin Khan in the 18th over dismissed Kagiso Rabada and Rahul Chahar cheaply and restricted them to 133/8 in 20 overs. (ANI)

