New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): The riveting IPL 2023 season saw a fitting finale, giving fans a lot of exciting moments as they cheered for their favourite teams.

The 2023 season saw plenty of incredible performances by domestic as well as international players. Here's a look at the top three players from each team this season.

Also Read | When is Lionel Messi’s Last Game For PSG? Know Date and Time.

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway became the second-highest scorer for Chennai Super Kings after Michal Hussey. Conway scored a total of 672 runs this season with 92 being his highest score at an average of 51.69 and a strike rate of 139.71. The Kiwi had six half-centuries to his name.

Shivam Dube, the powerful middle-order batter, scored 418 runs with an average of 38.00 and a strike rate of 158.33. Dube had three fifties to his name in this IPL season, with 52 being his highest score.

Also Read | New Team India Jersey Launched, Check Close Look of Indian Cricket Team's New Kit.

His teammate Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a total of 590 runs with 92 being his highest score an average of 42.14 and a strike rate of 147.50. Gaikwad has scored four fifties in the 2023 season.

Tushar Deshpande took 21 wickets with an average of 26.86, an economy of 9.92 and a strike rate of 16.24. Deshpande's best bowling effort this season is 3/45.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, the outstanding player from Gujarat Titans became a sensation as he amassed 890 runs with an average of 59.33 and a strike rate of 157.80 in the 2023 season and has been the highest run scorer with three centuries and four half-centuries this season. His highest score this season was 129.

One of the best seam bowlers that India has produced, Mohammad Shami took the most wickets for his team with 28 scalps at an average of 18.64, economy of 8.03 and strike rate of 13.93. Shami's best this season is 4/11.

Rashid Khans' performance has been on another level with him racking up 27 wickets at an average of 20.44, an economy of 8.24 and a strike rate of 14.89, the second highest after his GT teammate Mohammed Shami and his best bowling effort was 4/30. He also racked up 130 runs at an average of 32.50.

Mumbai Indians: Suryakumar Yadav emerged as the top batter for five-time champions Mumbai Indians. Yadav scored a total of 605 runs at an average of 32.17 and a strike rate of 181.14. Despite a slow start in the beginning he scored runs in the latter half of the season with a single century and five half-centuries and 103* being his highest score.

Elegant left-hand batsman Tilak Verma scored a total of 343 runs at an average of 42.88 and a strike rate of 164.11. In his last IPL match of the current season against Gujarat at the Narendra Modi Stadium, he blazed 43 runs off just 14 balls. His best score this season was an unbeaten 84.

Cameron Green, who debuted this season for MI, scored 452 runs at an average of 50.22 and a strike rate of 160.28. With 100* being his highest score, he had a century and two half-centuries to his name. Green also picked up 6 wickets at an average of 60.17, an economy of 9.50 and a strike rate of 38.00.

Royal Challengers Banglore: RCB's ace and former skipper Virat Kohli regained his form and produced astonishing performances this season, scoring 639 runs at an average of 53.25 and a strike rate of 139.82. Kohli's best score this season is 101*. He had two centuries and six half-centuries against his name.

RCB's skipper Faf du Plessis was the second-highest run-scorer this season with a total of 730 runs this season at an average of 56.15 and a strike rate of 153.68. His best score was 84. He had a total of eight half-centuries this season.

One of Team India's premier fast bowlers, Mohammed Siraj was the highest wicket-taker for his franchise this season, picking up 19 wickets at an average of 19.79 and an economy of 7.52 and a strike rate of 15.79. Siraj's best effort this season was 4/21.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal has impressed in his three IPL seasons. However, 2023 was similar he came of ag, as the youngster amassed a total of 625 runs at an average of 48.08 and a strike rate of 148.73. Jaiswal had one century and five half-centuries and his highest score was 124.

RR's wicketkeeper, Dhruv Jurel, who debuted in the IPL this year, scored 152 runs at an average of 21.71 and a strike rate of 172.73. Senior leggie Yuzvendra Chahal picked up a total of 21 wickets at an average of 20.57, an economy of 8.18 and a strike rate of 15.10. His best effort was 4/17.

His teammate Sanju Samson scored 362 runs with an average of 30.17 and a strike rate of 153.39 and has three half-centuries to his name with 66* being his highest score.

Lucknow Super Giants: Marcus Stoinis makes this list as Lucknow Super Giants' best performer. He was the highest run scorer for the LSG this season with a total of 408 runs with an average of 31.38 and a strike rate of 150.00. He had three half-centuries to his name with 89* being his highest score.

His teammate and the third-highest scorer in the 2023 season for LSG, Nicholas Pooran, scored 358 at an average of 29.83 and a strike rate of 172.95. Pooran had two half-centuries to his name with 62 being his highest score.

Leggie Ravi Bishnoi scalped 16 wickets at an average of 24.44, an economy of 7.74 and a strike rate of 18.94. Bishnoi's best this year was 3/28.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner the former captain of the Australian team was the highest run scorer for the Delhi Capitals this season. He scored a total of 516 runs averaging 36.86 and a strike rate of 131.63. With 86 being his highest score, he had six fifties to his name.

Bowling all-rounder Axar Patel scored 283 runs at an average of 28.30 and a strike rate of 139.41. He is the second-highest scorer this season for the Delhi Capitals with a single half-century and his highest score being 54.

Patel had 11 wickets to his name at an average of 30.73, an economy of 7.19 and a strike rate of 25.64. His BBM stands at 2/13.

Ishant Sharma has taken 10 wickets at an average of 20.60, with an economy of 8.24 and a strike rate of 15.00. His BBM this season is 2/19.

Punjab Kings: PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan was the highest scorer for his team amassing 373 runs with an average of 41.44 at a strike rate of 142.91. Dhawan has three fifties to his name with 99* being his highest score.

Punjab's wicket-keeper Jitesh Sharma scored a total of 309 runs at an average of 23.77 with a strike rate of 156.06. His highest score this season was 49*.

One of the finest left-arm pacers in India at the moment, Arshdeep Singh was Punjab's bowling spearhead as he took 17 wickets with an average of 29.00, an economy of 9.70 and a strike rate of 17.94. His best this season is 4/29.

Kolkata Knight Riders: The standout player from KKR, Rinku Singh, scored a total of 474 with an average of 59.25, at a strike rate of 149.53 and is the highest run scorer of this season for his team. His highest score was 67* and he had four half-centuries to his name.

Nitish Rana, who led the Knights this season, emerged as the second-highest run scorer in the 2023 season with a total of 413 runs at an average of 31.77, a strike rate of 140.96. Rana's highest score this season is 75 with three fifties to his name.

While his teammate and leg-spinner Varun Chakaravarthy took the highest number of wickets for his team this season with 20 wickets with an average of 21.45, an economy of 8.15 and a strike rate of 15.80. His best this season is 4/15.

Sunrises Hyderabad: India medium-pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar stood out as the highest wicket-taker for his team this year with 16 wickets at an average of 26.56, an economy of 8.33 and a strike rate of 19.13. Kumar's BBM this season is 5/30.

Heinrich Klaasen scored the most runs for the franchise this season with 448 runs at an average of 49.77 and a strike rate of 177.08. His highest score this season was 104. He had two half-centuries and a single century to his name.

Mayank Markande took 29 wickets this season at an average of 27.93, an economy of 8.27 and a strike rate of 20.28. Markande's best effort this season was 4/15. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)