New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): The Delhi Capitals are all set to take on Chennai Super Kings in their last match of the IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Saturday.

Speaking ahead of the game, Delhi Capitals' Assistant Coach Shane Watson said that the team has a lot to play for in its final outing in this season of the IPL against CSK.

"We certainly have a lot to play for as a franchise and individually. Hopefully, we can perform really well and take confidence from our win against Punjab Kings," the former Australian batter said.

Watson also said that the IPL 2023 season has played a big part in the development of young Indian players in the DC camp.

"There has been a lot of progress and development for the younger Indian batters during this season. We've been working with individual players to help them grow as fast as they can. This year has played a big part in the younger players' development; hopefully, we've set them up for the upcoming seasons," he said.

When asked about Prithvi Shaw's form this season, Watson said, "Prithvi Shaw is one of the most beautiful batters to watch. And his time off from the playing eleven has seemed to give him a chance to focus on the direction he wants to move in. He certainly had an extra bit of fire in the belly in our last game."

The match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will begin at 3:30 pm IST. (ANI)

