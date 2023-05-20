Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 20 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Nitish Rana won the toss and opted to field against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

Playing the last match in the group stage, KKR would go all out to win the match to be alive in the tournament, while LSG would secure their place in the playoffs by gaining two points. KKR has 12 points with six wins and seven losses and LSG has 15 points with seven wins and five losses.

Also Read | Why Are Lucknow Super Giants Wearing Green and Maroon Jersey Against KKR in IPL 2023 Match? Know Reason.

KKR skipper Nitish Rana said at the toss, "Will bowl first. Need to win by a big margin, want to play positively. Rinku has been one of the positives. Have done well in patches in other areas as well. Roy has given some good starts. There's Suyash who's done well too. Same team."

LSG skipper Krunal Pandya said at the toss, "We would've also fielded first. At the end of the day, you have to play good cricket. We know where we stand in the table. Our destiny is in our hands. Focus is on playing good cricket. We defended really well in previous game. Eventually what matters is how we come today, put a total on the board and defend it. Couple of changes - instead of Hooda, we have Karan. And Gowtham comes in for Swapnil."

Also Read | How to Watch AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United Premier League 2022-23 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India? Get EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Karan Sharma, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya(c), Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)