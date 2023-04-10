Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 10 (ANI): Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to field first against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Monday.

In their previous clash, the Faf du Plessis-led RCB faced a hefty 81-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders. On the other hand, LSG defeated SunRisers Hyderabad by thumping five-wicket in their last outing.

KL Rahul indicated that he decided to opt for fielding seeing the condition of the pitch.

"We will bowl first, Going by the history of the ground. Quite simple and straightforward. It is still home. I have grown up here and played all my cricket. We got close against CSK trying to chase down 220. The crowd will be getting loud and getting behind their team. Few changes. Mark Wood comes back in. Romario Shepherd is out," Rahul said.

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis said he was looking forward to the contest.

"Does look a little bit dry. We were 50-50 as to what to do. We did chase last time around. We were thinking of changing it around this time. We are looking forward to this contest. Four-pronged seam attack."

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Jaydev Unadkat, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood and Ravi Bishnoi.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj. (ANI)

