League toppers, Barcelona, are hosting Girona in their next La Liga fixture on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at their home ground Camp Nou. The Xavi-managed unit is currently enjoying a four-game unbeaten streak. The Robert Lewandowski-starring side is coming on the back of a 4-0 humiliating semi-final defeat at the hands of arch-rivals, Real Madrid, in the second-best domestic competition of Spain – Copa del Rey. When it comes down to Girona, their form in the away league fixture is not good either in the current season, this shows that their defence is quite shaky and fragile. Angry Cristiano Ronaldo Engages In Heated Conversation With Opposition Players After Al-Nassr's Goalless Draw Against Al Feiha in Saudi Pro League 2022-23 (Watch Video).

Ahead of the upcoming La Liga fixture, Barcelona’s head coach, Xavi might make a few changes to the starting line-up especially after the humiliating loss against Los Blancos. However, the 26-times La Liga Champions are currently sitting quite relaxed atop the table. Robert Lewandowski’s supreme form has been a boon to the side considering he is the top goal-getter in the on-going La Liga season. Come the match against Girona, the side might see Ousmane Dembele and Pedri sitting out of the match due to injuries, whereas, Andreas Christensen and Frenkie de Jong are also reportedly not fit enough to play in the match.

Girona, who currently sits in the 11th place in the La Liga standings, managed to secure just nine wins out of the 27 matches that they have played. Although, their attacking strategy has been remarkable considering that they netted 42 goals in the current season at an awesome rate of 1.5 goals per game, which is just behind prolific teams like Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, and, Real Madrid. For Girona, they might have to play without their highest goal-scorer, Christhian Stuani, who will be warming the bench, and, Valentin Castellano is likely to play. Cristiano Ronaldo Draws Blank As Al-Nassr Drop Points Against Al-Fayah in Saudi Pro League 2022-23.

When is Barcelona vs Girona, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Girona will be visiting Barcelona in their next La Liga match on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. The game will begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) at Camp Nou Stadium, Barcelona.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Girona, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of La Liga 2022-23 are with Viacom18 Network. Hence, Sports 18 Network will do the live broadcasting of the LaLiga 2022-23 game between Barcelona vs Girona. Fans can watch the game live on Sports 18 1 SD channel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Girona, La Liga Football Match?

Since, the broadcasting rights of La Liga 2022-23 are with Viacom18 Network, if fans want to watch the live streaming of the LaLiga 2022-23 game between Barcelona vs Girona you can tune into the JioTV and Voot app.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2023 07:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).