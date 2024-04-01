Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman completed 300 wickets in T20 cricket, becoming the second bowler from his country to reach the milestone. The veteran pacer accomplished this milestone during his side Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Visakhapatnam. During the match, Mustafizur was expensive with the ball, giving away 47 runs in four overs at an economy rate of 11.80. But nonetheless, he got the wicket of David Warner. 'Bada-Bada Bowler Bhi Rota Hai' MS Dhoni Anthem Video Goes Viral, Bhojpuri Song Dedicated to CSK Legend Will Make Every Thala Lover Emotional (Watch).

In 243 T20 matches, the Bangladeshi pacer has taken 300 wickets at an average of 21.71 and at a strike rate of 17.4. His best bowling figures are 5/22. He has taken six four-wicket hauls and three five-wicket hauls in the shortest format. His teammate for Bangladesh and star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in T20s, taking 482 scalps in 428 matches at an average of 21.19.

The highest wicket-taker in the shortest format of the sport is West Indies' great Dwayne Bravo, who has taken 625 runs in 573 T20 matches at an average of 24.29, with the best bowling figures of 5/23. He has 11 four-fers and two five-wicket hauls in T20 cricket. Mustafizur is the 'Purple Cap' holder for most wickets in IPL 2024 so far, taking seven in three matches at an average of 15.14, with the best bowling figures of 4/29.

DC won the toss and opted to bat first. David Warner (52 in 35 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and a returning Prithvi Shaw (43 in 27 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) started off well with a 93-run opening partnership. Following their dismissal, DC lost their direction for a while until Rishabh Pant (51 in 32 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) scored some quick runs in the end to take the side to 191/5 in their 20 overs.

Matheesha Pathirana (3/31) was the pick of the bowlers for CSK.

In the run-chase of 192, Khaleel Ahmed (2/21) and Mukesh Kumar (3/21) troubled the CSK batters with their line and length and at one point, CSK was 75/3 in 10.2 overs. Useful knocks came from Ajinkya Rahane (45 in 30 balls, with five fours and two sixes), Daryl Mitchell (34 in 26 balls, with a four and two sixes) and MS Dhoni (37* in 16 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), but DC secured a 20-run win, restricting the five-time champions to 171/6. IPL 2024: MS Dhoni Becomes First Wicketkeeper To Complete 300 Dismissals in T20 Cricket, Achieves Feat in DC vs CSK Match.

Khaleel got the 'Player of the Match' for his match-winning spell. CSK is in the second spot with two wins and a loss, giving them four points. DC is in the seventh spot, with a win and two losses, giving them two points.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)