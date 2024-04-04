Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 4 (ANI): Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill's highest individual score in the Indian Premier League guided the hosts to a herculean total of 199/4 against Punjab Kings in the ongoing season on Thursday.

The Narendra Modi Stadium witnessed Gill's effortless stroke play as he bossed the PBKS bowlers and registered his highest individual score in the IPL - 89* off mere 48 deliveries.

Also Read | Highest Score by A Batsman in IPL 2024: Check List of Top Individual Scores in Indian Premier League Season 17.

It was a game where tides constantly shifted in the favour of both teams. Harpreet Brar opened the bowling attack for PBKS and kept his line and length tight, but Gill showed his prowess as he smoked it into the stand with a half volley.

After being put to bat, GT got off to a Wriddhiman Saha and skipper Shubman Gill got GT off to a decent start, accumulating 29 runs in 2.5 overs.

Also Read | DDCA President Rohan Jaitley Gives His Inputs Regarding Hate Faced by Hardik Pandya From Fans During IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

Kagiso Rabada put a dent in GT's start by dismissing Saha with a delivery clicking 143.9 kph angled into the right-handed batter which was caught comfortably by Shikhar Dhawan.

Kane Williamson arrived at the crease and brought up a 40-run stand with Gill.

Left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar broke the partnership and deceived Williamson (26) with some extra bounce to send him back to the dressing room.

Sai Sudharsan came in and showed his intent straightaway with a couple of aggressive shots. The duo brought up a 53-run stand and looked poised for an extended stay on the crease.

Dhawan gambled on Harshal and struck gold as the experienced pacer broke the partnership by removing Sudharsan.

With a slower bouncer, Sudharsan tried to guide the ball towards third man but the lack of pace sent it straight to the keeper behind the stumps.

Gill found the fence and raised his bat for a half-century with a shot pleasing to the eye. Vijay Shankar failed to make an impact and departed for 8(10).

Rahul Tewatia who is a walking nightmare for PBKS came in and struck a maximum as whipped the full toss over the deep backward square leg.

In the final over of the innings, Tewatia struck back-to-back boundaries off Arshdeep Singh to take GT to a massive total of 199/4.

Brief Score: GT 199/4 (Shubman Gill 89*, Sai Sudharsan 33; Kagiso Rabada 2-44) vs PBKS. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)