Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20 (ANI): Gujarat Titans (GT) on Wednesday announced pacer Sandeep Warrier as a replacement for Mohammed Shami ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season starting from Friday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) earlier in March confirmed that star India pacer Mohammed Shami will miss the upcoming IPL with Gujarat Titans (GT). In an official statement, BCCI stated that Shami is currently monitored by the BCCI medical team after going through surgery on his Achilles tendon in February.

"Gujarat Titans name Sandeep Warrier as a replacement for Mohd. Shami," said a statement from the league.

Shami was the leading wicket-taker in the IPL last season, taking 28 wickets at an average of 18.64, with the best bowling figures of 4/11. He was previously brought by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders and by Mumbai Indians (MI)

Shami - the veteran Indian pacer - recently successfully underwent surgery for his right heel problem and is currently recovering. His replacement, Sandeep Warrier has so far played 5 IPL matches and will join GT for his base price of Rs 50 lakh.

The 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will start from March 22, with defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) set to clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a South Indian derby at their home arena--MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The schedule till April 7 has been revealed as of now, with the remainder to be announced later because of the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls, starting from April 19.

Last year's runners-up Gujarat Titans and five-time champions Mumbai Indians will square off against each other in a mouth-watering clash on March 24 at Ahmedabad. The fixture has gained a lot of hype because of star all-rounder Hardik Pandya's move to his former franchise MI following two great seasons with GT, which saw him win the trophy with the side as captain in their debut season back in 2022. Pandya will be leading MI this time, replacing Rohit Sharma while Shubman Gill has taken over the captaincy of GT. On the same day, Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants will be starting their campaign at Jaipur.

Delhi Capitals will be playing their home fixtures at Vizag on March 31 and April 3 against CSK and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively. Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium will not be available to host the matches just days after hosting the Women's Premier League final on March 17.

In what will be the first-ever double-header on March 23, Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will launch their campaign against each other at Mohali while two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will get their campaign underway in Kolkata. (ANI)

