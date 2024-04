Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 15 (ANI): Table-toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR) will meet second-placed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.

The Royals pulled off a three-wicket win over the Punjab Kings in their previous match at Mullanpur last week. Top-scorer Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shimron Hetmyer's thrilling cameo ensured that the Royals ended on the right side of a close contest by chasing down PBKS' 148-run target. Keshav Maharaj and Avesh Khan picked up two wickets each.

Meanwhile, the Knight Riders defeated Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets in their last outing at Kolkata on Sunday. An all-out assault from Phil Salt (89* in 47 balls, with 14 fours and three sixes) helped KKR chase down LSG's 162 runs. They have won their both games at Edens so far and would like to carry on with that.

Rajasthan Royals are currently on top of the IPL 2024 standings with 10 points and a net run rate of +0.767. The Royals have won five matches and lost one.

Meanwhile, the Knight Riders have played five games this season, winning four and losing one. KKR are second in the IPL standings with eight points and an NRR of +1.688, as per RR's official website.

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Abid Mushtaq, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jos Buttler, Sandeep Sharma, Nandre Burger, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Singh Rathore

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rinku Singh, Allah Ghazanfar, Sakib Hussain, Sherfane Rutherford, Chetan Sakariya, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat, Dushmantha Chameera. (ANI)

