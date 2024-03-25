Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 25 (ANI): Fine bowling spells by Mohammed Siraj and Glenn Maxwell did not allow any partnerships to flourish, restricting Punjab Kings (PBKS) to 176/6 in 20 overs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at M Chinnaswammy Stadium on Monday.

A late flourish by Shashank Singh helped PBKS reach a competitive total.

Put to bat first by RCB, PBKS did not have a very good start. Shikhar Dhawan started the innings with a boundary off Mohammed Siraj's opening delivery and Jonny Bairstow also hit him for two successive fours in the third over, the pacer had the last laugh as he got Bairstow caught by Virat Kohli for eight runs in six deliveries. PBKS was 17/1 in 2.3 overs.

At the end of six overs, PBKS was at 40/1 after the powerplay, with Shikhar (21*) and Prabhsimran Singh (10*) unbeaten.

PBKS reached the 50-run mark in seven overs.

However, before Punjab could complete the first half of their innings, Glenn Maxwell got Prabhsimran caught behind by Anuj Rawat for 25 in 17 balls, with two fours and two sixes. PBKS was 72/2 in 8.5 overs.

At the end of 10 overs, PBKS was 78/2 and Shikhar (42*) was joined by Liam Livingstone (1*). After some early attacks by Livingstone, RCB bowlers put pressure on PBKS batters again, with Alzarri Joseph getting Livingstone caught behind for 17 in 13 balls. PBKS was 98/3 in 12 overs.

Maxwell started his next over with a big wicket of skipper Shikhar for 45 in 37 balls, with five fours and a six. PBKS was 98/4 in 12.1 overs.

PBKS reached the 100-run mark in 12.3 overs.

RCB continued to restrict the run flow of PBKS batters until Jitesh Sharma smashed Mayank Dagar for two sixes in the 15th over. At the end of 15 overs, PBKS was 128/4, with Jitesh (17*) and Sam Curran (13*) unbeaten.

Curran and Jitesh brought up their 50-run stand and the team's 150-run mark in 17.4 overs. Dayal got Curran dismissed to end the partnership, with Rawat taking a fine catch to remove him for 23 in 17 balls, with three fours. PBKS was 150/5 in 17.4 overs.

Rawat was absolutely electric behind the stumps, taking yet another catch to dismiss Jitesh for 27 in 20 balls, with a four and two sixes. PBKS was 154/6 in 18.4 overs. Siraj took his second wicket.

Shashank Singh started Joseph's final over with two sixes and a four. PBKS ended their innings at 176/6, with Shashank unbeaten at 21* in eight balls with a four and two sixes and Harpreet Brar unbeaten at 2*.

Siraj (2/26) and Maxwell (2/29) were the pick of the bowlers for RCB. Dayal and Joseph got one each. (ANI)

