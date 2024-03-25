The IPL 2024 has commenced with some exciting and breath-taking action displaying some intense rivalry and edge of the seat thrillers. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who lost their opening game against Chennai Super Kings will continue their campaign against Punjab Kings, who won their opening game against Delhi Capitals. Neither of RCB's batting or bowling turned up as per expectations in the first match and that would be something they would like to change quickly as they return home. While for Punjab Kings, they were about the press the panic button during the chase but made it home comfortably after the initial scare. Two points at this stage is very crucial and both teams will eye it as they clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. IPL 2024: RCB Skipper Faf Du Plessis on Facing Punjab Kings in Bengaluru, Says ‘It’s a Great Place To Bat’.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru had a sudden collapse in their batting against CSK despite a solid start provided while batting first by captain Faf du Plessis. The cornerstones of the middle order, Rajat Patidar and Glenn Maxwell were dismissed without much contribution and the team went straightaway under pressure, The pressure got to the likes of Virat Kohli and Cameron Green and it was only Dinesh Karthik and Anuj Rawat who took them to a competitive score. For RCB, the target will definitely be to bat better. The bowling was too much reliant on fast bowlers and back of length bowling. RCB will hope that the conditions in Bengaluru will support the strategy this time backed by batters. IPL 2024: Anuj Rawat Eyes Long-Term Role As Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Wicket-Keeper Batter.

PBKS on the other hand have to look at their seam attack which was not at it's best against DC in their opening game. Harshal Patel went for plenty in the final overs which almost took the momentum away from them. They have settled and experienced bowling unit with Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh. Change in bowling plans can solve the issue for them. While the batting needs a bit of stability at the top for which Captain Shikhar Dhawan has to step up. Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone performed well in the first match and PBKS would want consistency from the England duo again against RCB.