Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 2 (ANI): As the Gujarat Titans (GT) gear up for a clash at M Chinnaswammy Stadium against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Wednesday, it will be a battle between two generations of Indian cricket, Virat Kohli, hailed as 'King Kohli' and Shubman Gill, hyped as the 'Prince' of Indian batting.

While the majority of Chinnaswammy Stadium will be drowned in the Red and Gold colours of RCB, fans will also be anticipating a strong battle with the bat between Virat and Gill at a high-scoring venue where bowlers often go for runs due to short boundaries.

Virat has a fine record against GT. In five matches and five innings against 2022 champions, the 36-year-old has made 344 runs at an average of 114.67 and a strike rate of 143.93, with the best score of 101*. He has scored a century and three half-centuries against GT.

Gill, who has also played for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) against RCB, has a decent record against the Red and Gold team, with 304 runs in 13 innings at an average of 30.40 and a strike rate of 139.4, with a century. His best score is 104*. As a part of GT against RCB, Gill has scored 154 runs in five innings at an average of 38.50, with a century to his name.

The most memorable bat-off between these two stars was in the back end of the 2023 season league stage, when a 61-ball 101* from Virat powered RCB to 197/5. Gill gave it back to RCB, matching fire with fire as a quickfire 104* in 52 balls, with five fours and eight sixes. It helped GT chase down the total with six wickets and five balls in hand and send RCB out of the competition.

During the previous clash between these two teams last year, not only did Virat's quickfire 42 in 27 balls (two fours and four sixes) outdid Gill's two runs, RCB won the match by four wickets while chasing GT's target of 148 runs.

Squads:

Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Arshad Khan, Jayant Yadav, Nishant Sindhu, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gerald Coetzee, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Karim Janat

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Romario Shepherd, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara. (ANI)

