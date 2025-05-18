New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): As Delhi Capitals (DC) takes on Gujarat Titans (GT), all eyes will be on skipper Axar Patel and how he leads his side from a tricky situation to the playoffs, having won just one out of their last five games. His proficiency against spin bowling will be crucial in driving DC to a big total or towards a big target if they are chasing.

Over the last few years, Axar has massively improved as a batter, becoming as good as, if not better, than any top-order/middle-order batter of his team in the IPL or for Team India. One thing that stands out about him is his ability to handle spin bowling. His ability to tonk huge sixes against spinners makes him a huge asset for DC.

Also Read | Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch PZ vs LQ Pakistan Super League T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

This season, Axar has been excellent against spin. In nine innings, he has accumulated 162 runs against tweakers, scoring at a strike rate of 192.85. These runs have come in just 84 balls. The all-rounder has been a consistent boundary collector against spin, having smashed 12 fours and three sixes against them, which translates to a boundary every 3.36 balls. He has been dismissed five times by spinners due to his high-risk, high-reward approach, averaging 32.40 against them.

Among players with 100 or more runs against spin this IPL, only Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Nicholas Pooran has scored at a better rate than Axar, with a strike rate of 264, as per ESPNCricinfo.

Also Read | Inter Miami vs Orlando City, MLS 2025 Live Streaming Online in India: How to Watch Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in IST?.

In 11 matches and 10 innings so far, Axar has scored 238 runs at an average of 26.44, with a strike rate of 157.61. His best score is 43.

Will Axar come good against spinners Sai Kishore and Rashid Khan during the game?

Squads:

Delhi Capitals Squad: Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Mustafizur Rahman, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Darshan Nalkande, Sediqullah Atal, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari

Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Nishant Sindhu, Gurnoor Brar, Kumar Kushagra, Manav Suthar, Anuj Rawat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Karim Janat, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Ishant Sharma. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)