Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 28 (ANI): When Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk Stadium, fans will be rooting for the Red and Gold franchise to improve their overall record against the Men in Yellow.

The stage is set for a battle royale between the two teams in one of the biggest matches of the IPL season. Five-time champions CSK and RCB will meet in a Southern Derby at Chepauk Stadium on Friday.

In their 33 meetings so far, CSK have dominated RCB with 21 wins, while RCB have managed just 11 victories. One match ended with no result. RCB's only win at Chepauk Stadium came way back in the inaugural IPL season in 2008.

In their last match, RCB sent CSK packing out of the competition based on net-run rate and secured the playoffs spot after winning six matches on the bounce after winning just one of the first eight matches.

Interestingly, RCB's success against CSK has largely come while defending totals. Out of their 11 wins, six have been secured while defending and five while chasing. In contrast, nine of their losses have come while chasing totals. Notably, RCB's last four wins against CSK (from 2019 onwards) have all come while defending totals.

As the two teams take the field today, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has won the toss and opted to field first.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.

Will RCB be able to defend their way to victory against CSK? The answer will be revealed tonight at the Chepauk Stadium. (ANI)

