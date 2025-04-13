New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel won the toss and opted to bowl against the Mumbai Indians in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Sunday.

Delhi Capitals are the only unbeaten side so far in the 18th edition of the cash-rich league. Under Axar Patel's captaincy, DC have won four on the trot and stand in a comfortable spot, courtesy of their impeccable performances with the bat and the ball.

Also Read | Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Rajasthan Royals By Nine Wickets in IPL 2025; Phil Salt, Virat Kohli Fifties Help RCB Maintain Superb Away Form.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians have enjoyed success in patches. Their top order has misfired, and the bowling unit has been scratchy in its approach, due to which they sit in the ninth spot with a sole victory in five matches.

After winning the toss, Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel confirmed that his deputy Faf du Plessis is injured and unavailable for the clash and said, "We'll bowl first. We're chasing well, and it's the first match over here this season so don't know how the pitch will play. Don't trust numbers from the past too much. The challenge is to follow the plan properly and to be brave even if you get hit for a six. Faf is injured."

Also Read | DC vs MI Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Opt to Bowl First; See Playing XIs of Both Teams.

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya said during the time of the toss, "Conversations are about where we are making mistakes. There's no lack of experience in this group. We're not far from having a good game. We're trying not to hit the panic button. Panicking doesn't help. We don't have much margin of error, hope everything comes good tonight. Same team."

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul(w), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

Delhi Capitals Impact Subs: Darshan Nalkande, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Dushmantha Chameera

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai Indians Impact Subs: Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Karn Sharma. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)