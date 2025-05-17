Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 17 (ANI): The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), set to take place on Saturday in Bengaluru, might be disrupted by rain, with heavy showers expected on match day, according to ESPNcricinfo.

As per Accuweather forecasts, thunderstorms, some possibly intense, are likely from Saturday afternoon into the evening. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted chances of rain or thundershowers in the evening.

The weather forecast even influenced the timing of the teams' training sessions. RCB trained early in the day from 2 pm to 5 pm. Their Director of Cricket, Mo Bobat, explained the timing was chosen due to the uncertain weather. KKR, on the other hand, started practice around 5 pm but wrapped up within 90 minutes.

Bengaluru has had a wet week, with most parts of the city experiencing rainfall. On Friday, it began raining around 9:30 pm and continued for several hours, similar to the night before.

A washed-out game could seriously dent KKR's playoff hopes. They currently have 11 points with two matches remaining. If this game is abandoned and points are shared, they can only reach a maximum of 14 points, which will not be enough to make the cut. One of their earlier games this season, against Punjab Kings (PBKS), was also abandoned due to rain.

For RCB, the situation is more comfortable. Even if Saturday's game doesn't happen, they are still in a strong position to qualify and even push for a top-two finish. Last month, another RCB match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium against Punjab Kings was reduced to 14 overs per side due to rain.

While Bobat admitted that the weather has been on their minds, he said, "When you get to game day, you can't control it," as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"So, actually, you want your players to feel as clear and relaxed as possible. You trust them to make decisions in the moment, regardless of what happens," he added.

"We don't overthink any of those things really. If the game's rain affected, it's rain affected. It's not something any of us control. So, we don't really think too much about that, but it might influence our preparation," he noted.

Fortunately, the Chinnaswamy Stadium is equipped with a top-quality drainage system, which helps play resume quickly once the rain stops.

This weather uncertainty could affect more games. Bengaluru is set to host another match on May 23 (RCB vs Sunrisers Hyderabad). Mumbai, which has already seen unexpected rain, is scheduled to host the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) on May 21.

Kolkata, which is set to host Qualifier 2 and the final on June 3, typically sees the monsoon arrive in early June. If the final stays in Eden Gardens, the rain might play a part. (ANI)

