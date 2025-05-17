With the Indian Premier League 2025 resuming, fans are gearing up to see the best players in action as Rajasthan Royals take on Punjab Kings in match 59 on May 18. The RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 match will be held in 'Pink City', Jaipur, with Punjab Kings eyeing to move into the top two and keep one foot in the playoffs. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals will look to play for pride, having already been knocked out of the IPL 2025 playoffs. RR vs PBKS IPL 2025, Jaipur Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side will look to rekindle their winning form before the suspension of the league for one week and try to field their best XI with the available players for the RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 match. Rajasthan Royals will feel confident about the remaining matches with the availability of captain Sanju Samson, who looks set to make a comeback after injury. Apart from Jofra Archer, no other overseas player will be unavailable for RR.

RR vs PBKS Head-to-Head Record Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash

So far, in 29 IPL matches, Rajasthan Royals hold an overwhelming advantage over Punjab Kings, winning 17 and losing just 12.

RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 Key Players

Player Shreyas Iyer Vaibhav Suryavanshi Yuzvendra Chahal Priyansh Arya Riyan Parag Akash Madhwal

RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 Key Battles

Riyan Parag has been inconsistent with the bat but has showcased his skills against spinners in IPL 2025. The RR all-rounder will be challenged by Yuzvendra Chahal, who has been in stellar form in the last few PBKS matches. Vaibhav Suryavanshi took IPL 2025 by storm and will look to once again get the ball rolling. However, the young gun will be facing Akash Madhwal, who will want to get a number on the 14-year-old opener.

RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 match is scheduled to be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, May 18. The RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 match will start at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). MS Dhoni Likely To Play IPL 2026, ‘No Hint About Retirement’ To CSK Management: Report.

RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans can watch the Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports Network HD/SD TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch the RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but they will require a subscription.

RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 Impact Players

Tushar Deshpande and Shubham Dubey are expected to be the impact players for Rajasthan Royals in the RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 match, while Punjab Kings will look to utilise either Prabhsimran Singh or Vyshak Vijay Kumar as their subs.

