Patna (Bihar) [India], March 18 (ANI): Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) president, Rakesh Tiwari, has expressed confidence in the abilities of 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who is set to feature in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, according to a release from BCA media.

The 13-year-old Vaibhav became the youngest player ever to be bought at an IPL auction held in November 2024 when he was acquired by Rajasthan Royals (RR) for INR 1.1 crore.

Also Read | IPL 2025 Live Streaming in Pakistan: How To Watch Indian Premier League T20 Cricket Matches Online.

The BCA president has backed Vaibhav to make an impact in the upcoming IPL 2025.

"I am very excited, and I truly believe that Vaibhav will perform well. People often ask me who he will become like, but I want him to achieve such great heights that others aspire to be like him," said Rakesh Tiwari, as quoted from a release by BCA media.

Also Read | Pakistan National Cricket Team Test Captain Shan Masood Signs All Format Deal With Leicestershire.

As Rajasthan Royals prepare for their opening match of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Vaibhav has already impressed during practice sessions, showcasing his power-hitting skills in the nets.

Vaibhav's sensational 2024 season saw him excel both domestically and internationally. Born on March 27, 2011, in Bihar, Vaibhav is the youngest player to be part of this year's IPL. He made his first-class debut for Bihar in January 2024, at just 12 years and 284 days old.

During his debut, Vaibhav scored 71 off 42 balls against Baroda in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25, becoming the youngest Indian to score a List-A fifty.

On the international stage, Vaibhav set the record for the fastest youth Test century by an Indian, scoring a blazing 58-ball ton against Australia in Chennai. He also played a pivotal role in India's run to the ACC U19 Asia Cup final, contributing two crucial half-centuries. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)