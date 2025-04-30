Mumbai, April 30: Delhi Capitals all-rounder Vipraj Nigam opened up about the bond he shares with his teammates and especially the franchise's premier spinner Kuldeep Yadav. Along with this, Vipraj explained the rationale behind their decision to bowl after winning the toss against Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Delhi Capitals suffered their third home defeat after falling short against Kolkata Knight Riders by 14 runs in IPL 2025 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. Vipraj Nigam Assures Delhi Capitals Will Try to Finish in Top Two on IPL 2025 Points Table, Reveals Factor That Could Have Turned Defeat to Victory for Axar Patel and Co.

After being put into bat, KKR scored 204/9 in 20 overs. In reply, Delhi Capitals managed to get to 190/9. Faf du Plessis (62 off 45), skipper Axar Patel (43 off 23) and Vipraj Nigam (38 off 19) put up an impressive show with the bat, but the hosts couldn't get over the line.

Following the defeat, he was asked about the decision to bowl first after winning the toss in the post-match press conference, to which he replied, "We expected that dew would play some role in the later stage of the game, and that's why we opted to bowl first, but that didn't happen. The wicket was pretty good. They scored 200+ in the first innings and then we put on 190 in the second, so overall, it was a good track to bat on."

Talking about his journey in the competition so far and his bond with senior players in the team, Vipraj said, "Cricket is a journey where there are always ups and downs. But the main thing is how strong you are and how strong your mindset is, how is your team's environment, your management, and senior players." IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders Captain Ajinkya Rahane Hails Sunil Narine’s Game-Changing Spell Against Delhi Capitals, Says ‘He’s a Champion Bowler’.

"Their role is very important in this. I'm pretty lucky that I have always got that backing. I have had conversations with Axar bhai, KL (Rahul) bhai and other senior players as well. They have shown a lot of support," he added.

Vipraj also opened about the bond he shares with Kuldeep in the post-match press conference and said, "We play together in the domestic circuit and share a very good bond. I even had some good chats before the IPL as well. So, it's great to have someone like him around."

The Axar Patel-led side who are placed at number four in the points table will now play Sunrisers Hyderabad in the next fixture away from home and will look to get back to winning ways.

