Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (ANI): Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl against arch-rival Chennai Super Kings in the second chapter of Indian Premier League (IPL) 'El Clasico' at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Chennai kicked off its campaign with a comfortable victory over Mumbai. Since then, a lot has changed for both sides. Chennai went on a five-match losing streak but managed to return to winning ways with a comfortable five-wicket triumph over Lucknow Super Giants in their previous fixture. For Chennai, Ayush Mahtre, who came in as the replacement for injured Ruturaj Gaikwad, has replaced out-of-form Rahul Tripathi.

Also Read | MI vs CSK Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Ayush Mhatre Handed Debut in Place Of Rahul Tripathi For Chennai Super Kings, Ashwani Kumar Returns in Mumbai Indians’ Playing XI.

Mumbai also suffered defeats in patches but found the winning momentum since the return of Jasprit Bumrah. Since Bumrah's comeback, MI has tasted success with two victories on the trot. With both sides hunting a spot in the top four, a victory will be crucial in bolstering their hopes.

After winning the toss, Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya revealed the reason behind his decision and said, "We are gonna bowl first. It looks like a very good wicket. Same wicket we played against RCB. That gives us a chance to look at the wicket, identify our plans. It has a good covering of grass and will be a good batting wicket. Just executing our plans and doing what's working for us. That's exciting, we have not played to our potential, and it gives us an opportunity every game to play to our potential. The man behind me, everyone knows how exciting it is when he comes, CSK v MI is always exciting. Same team."

Also Read | KKR vs GT IPL 2025, Kolkata Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans at Eden Gardens.

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni revealed that they were looking to bowl as well and said during the time of the toss, "We were looking to bowl first. The main reason is because dew has already started to set in. We are the bottom-most team in the table. Looking too far ahead will not help us; take one game at a time and keep pushing. We have to play bold cricket but at the same time the batters have to realise what your strengths are, same with the bowlers - that's what we have been telling the departments. The fielding is one area where we haven't taken good catches, coming to the other two departments - we need partnerships while batting or bowling. We have one change - Ayush comes in for Tripathi."

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Ayush Mhatre, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni(w/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)