Sports News | IPL: Rejuvenated DC Aim to Return to Winning Ways in Away Clash Against SRH

Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. Delhi Capitals have won six and lost four in 10 matches thus far in the campaign and are placed fifth in the points table, with 12 points

Agency News ANI| May 04, 2025 07:22 PM IST
Sports News | IPL: Rejuvenated DC Aim to Return to Winning Ways in Away Clash Against SRH
Karun Nair during practice session (Image: DC media)

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 4 (ANI): Back from a short break, the rejuvenated Delhi Capitals are geared up to take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their 11th match of IPL 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday.

Delhi Capitals have won six and lost four in 10 matches thus far in the campaign and are placed fifth in the points table, with 12 points.

Addressing the media in the pre-match press conference, batter Karun Nair reflected, "It's about winning moments in the game. We've been doing that really well in most of the games that we've played, and are sitting in a decent position. But having said that, we need to go out there and play with a lot of freedom."

"We've had a bit of a break just to have a reset. So we've had time as a team to go back to the things that we were doing well. It's about peaking at the right time," he added.

Asked about the playoffs qualifying scenario and plans for the upcoming matches, the 33-year-old batter said, "Every time we go out there, we look to win. So we would like to win tomorrow and keep going further in the tournament. The talk (in the dressing room) is only about what we can control and what we can improve on. What we can control is how we play and we win our games. We can't keep looking behind us or in front of us."

Talking about his own form, the 33-year-old said, "I think I'm still batting well. It's about converting those 20 runs to bigger scores. That's where you can change matches for your team and making those 15 or 20 runs is also impactful sometimes."

Delhi Capitals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next IPL 2025 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

